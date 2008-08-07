3D mobile phone display due within two years

It might not look it, but this screen really stands out. No, really...

These days, the field of 3D displays is coming on by leaps and bounds, so it's no surprise to see a screen that promises to bring the third dimension to mobile phone displays.

Seiko Epson's lenticular lens display uses convex lenses on top of a 1024 x 768-pixel screen to create the illusion of 3D without the need for special glasses.

Multiple cameras

The 3D effect needs more than just a curved lens to work properly, however. Each pixel needs to show a slightly different image to generate the effect of the viewer changing position around a solid object.

This is achieved through a new photography technique that uses up to eight cameras at different angles to create an all-round view of an object.

The resulting information can be correctly displayed by the screen and looks three dimensional when viewed through the lenses.

Although the screen is just over 2.5 inches across the diagonal now, Seiko hopes to have a commercial version ready by 2010.