iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: rumors of Pro superiority?

It’s been confirmed that Apple will hold its next launch on September 7, and we'll almost certainly see the iPhone 14 line there.

So what are we expecting from the iPhone 14 and its sharp-suited brother, the iPhone 14 Pro? How are they likely to compare?

It’s a comparison that’s well worth making, because all the rumors point to a wider gulf between the two phones than we’ve been used to seeing. There’s likely a real choice to be made this year.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro price and availability

Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will almost certainly be announced on September 7, with retail availability likely to be set for September 16.

As for pricing, the iPhone 14 has been heavily tipped to cost the same as the iPhone 13 before it. This means a starting price of $799 / £779 / AU$1,349.

However, it’s being claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro will be bumped up by $100, with pricing expected to start at $1,099. Based on how Apple tends to price things in other regions, that could mean a cost of £1,049 / AU$1,849.

The increased price gap between the two models will apparently come down to both rising production costs and the likely addition of an iPhone 14 Max model, which could alternatively be called the iPhone 14 Plus, and will sit in between these two phones.

It should also reflect the likelihood that there’s going to be a bigger performance and feature gap between the two phones than we’re used to seeing.

The iPhone 14 could look a lot like the iPhone 13 (Image credit: TechRadar)

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro design

Initial reports suggest that the base iPhone 14 will very much resemble last year’s iPhone 13. Which, of course, very much resembled the iPhone 12 before it.

This will mean a sharp-edged phone made up of flat surfaces, with an aluminum rim and a glass front and back.

We’re not expecting the iPhone 14 Pro to deviate from the formula too heavily, at least in terms of basic shape and dimensions. It could however see a switch to a different frame, with a couple of sources claiming that the iPhone 14 Pro's frame will be made of a titanium alloy. This would make it more robust than the existing stainless-steel Pro frame.

The iPhone 14 Pro might not have a notch (Image credit: Future)

The biggest changes could relate to the front of the phone. According to numerous well-sourced rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro will replace the iPhone 14’s typical display notch with cut-outs in the screen itself, for the selfie camera and Face ID components, making it look rather more like a modern Android phone.

Beyond that, both devices are rumored to be a little thicker than before, due to the addition of slightly bigger batteries.

In terms of colors, various dummy models that have appeared in Asia suggest that both the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will come in a new deep purple shade. The full list of rumored iPhone 14 colors includes purple, green, black, white, blue and red, while the iPhone 14 Pro might land in purple, gold, green, graphite and silver.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro display

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are both set for 6.1-inch OLED displays with the same 1170 x 2532 resolution, according to leaks, but they’ll be far from identical.

For one thing, there’ll reportedly be a familiar split between a 60Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 14 and a 120Hz ‘ProMotion’ refresh rate for the Pro.

More interesting are the claims from South Korean website TheElec (opens in new tab) that Apple will use a superior OLED panel in the iPhone 14 Pro, which could lead to better image quality for the high-end model.

Display upgrades might be limited (Image credit: TechRadar)

There have also been rumors that Apple might improve the Pro’s LTPO technology with the potential of a variable refresh rate right down to 1Hz. This would certainly help with Apple’s rumored always-on display feature, which is also likely to be a Pro-only feature.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro camera

Apple’s Pro models always have better cameras than their non-Pro counterparts. It’s a key distinguishing factor.

This year, that gap could be even wider than before. The iPhone 14 Pro is hotly tipped to have a 48MP main camera, capable of 8K video recording and superior pixel-binned 12MP stills, while the iPhone 14 will likely be left with a similar 12MP sensor to the iPhone 13.

Elsewhere, we’re expecting the iPhone 14 Pro to have both an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens, while the iPhone 14 will probably only have the ultra-wide to back its main sensor up.

The Pro model will likely have three lenses as usual (Image credit: TechRadar)

According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, both models will feature revised selfie cameras that will be capable of autofocus. Combined with wider f/1.9 apertures, we’re expecting an even sharper and more natural depth-of-field effect on selfie portraits, not to mention improved Face Time calls.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro specs and performance

Typically we’re accustomed to Apple supplying very similar performance across its Pro and non-Pro models, but this year could be different.

Reports are suggesting that the iPhone 14 will essentially run on the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13. It may well be modified, and even labeled as an A16 of some sort, but it’ll essentially be based on last year’s technology, if the rumors are right.

It’s the iPhone 14 Pro that will receive the genuine next-gen A16 silicon, apparently. As a result, expect an even bigger performance gap between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro than with previous models.

The iPhone 14 might not perform much better than the iPhone 13 (Image credit: TechRadar)

One common point could be a shared RAM allotment of 6GB, though even then it’s claimed that the Pro range will use faster LPDDR5 memory, while the iPhone 14 will be left with LPDDR4X RAM.

We’re expecting similar storage options to before, with only the Pro offering a 1TB maximum capacity. Though there have been murmurings in some quarters of a bump up to a 2TB maximum capacity for the Pro.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro battery

Apple rumor merchant ShrimpApplePro has claimed that Apple is expanding the battery capacities for both models. The iPhone 14 will apparently be bumped up to 3,279mAh, while the iPhone 14 Pro will be raised to 3,200mAh.

This claim would appear to be supported by separate reports, via leaked schematics and side-by-side dummy comparisons, that both models will be a fraction thicker than their predecessors.

An iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: TechRadar)

Takeaway

Everything we’re hearing about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro so far suggests that this might be the year to go Pro if you haven’t already.

Yes, that looks likely to be an even more expensive upgrade this year. But the pay-off will probably be genuine progress in performance, design, and camera capabilities, while the iPhone 14 looks set to stand relatively still.

We’ll need to wait for final details and hands-on time with both phones to be sure, of course, so stay tuned for more news and reviews, but right now the iPhone 14 Pro sounds much more likely than the iPhone 14 to top our list of the best iPhones.