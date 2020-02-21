Windows 10 could start bullying people into using a Microsoft account to install

Windows 10 has reportedly removed the option to go with a local account when installing the operating system in more regions across the world than just the US.

Previously, the change made for US users involved the removal of the option to use a local account, as opposed to setting up Windows 10 with a Microsoft account (essentially linking the OS installation to your account, password and data therein).

However, this measure now seems to be rolling out more broadly. According to German tech site Dr Windows, Windows 10 installations in Germany are now forcing the setup of a Microsoft account – for those with an active internet connection during the installation process.

At the moment, the observed workaround is simply to disconnect the PC in question from the internet. If the machine isn’t online during installation, you’re still able to set up a local account.

If you’re online, however, Dr Windows notes that you have to go the Microsoft account route, although the Windows 10 installer explains that if you don’t want to use the account, you can always remove it post-installation. Which is hardly particularly convenient for the user, of course…

The theory is, then, that this scheme of things was tested in the US, and is now more broadly rolling out across the globe. But as ever, we can’t take that as gospel, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens further down the line.

Sync or swim

There are, of course, benefits gained by setting up Windows 10 with your Microsoft account, including syncing your settings and preferences automatically across different devices – so it certainly isn’t an approach without merit.

But the point is to be able to have a choice, as some folks feel more comfortable with having a local account – particularly when, in the past, we’ve seen situations where, for example, Windows 8.1 users who tied their OS to a Microsoft account weren’t able to login to their PC at all. Failures like that are really worrying prospects…

