Yahoo!7 content now on Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets

Samsung and Yahoo!7 have inked a deal which sees catch-tp TV for Channel 7 programs available on Samsung devices, including Galaxy phones and tablets.

The content partnership also extends to Samsung home-cinema gear, including select TVs and Blu-Ray players from 2010 onwards.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review

Channel 7 favourites Home & Away and Packed to the Rafters are included in the shows that will be available on-demand. Apps are available now through the Samsung App store.

Slow out of the gates

This partnership is new for both Yahoo!7 and Samsung, but it is not a first for Australians. Catch-up TV for the network has been available on Sony products for some time. Likewise, similar offerings from the ABC, SBS and Channel 10 have been free to download to Samsung devices for more than a year.

While this announcement may not break new ground, it does put pressure on the Nine Network and Ninemsn, who are now the only major Australian TV network not to have catch-up services on a wide range of consumer electronics platforms. It's FixPlay catch-up service can be seen through desktop browsers, but there are no apps ready for mobile viewing.