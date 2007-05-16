Denon 2008 AV launch preview

Denon has revealed preliminary details on its new home cinema range for the 2008. The new models are a 'statement of intent' for the Japanese AV specialist. Denon says all of its new products will be 'high-def format neutral' and will offer better sound quality, ease of use and connectivity.

Showing off this philosophy to fine effect is the new Denon AVR-4308 DAB HD Network Wi-Fi 7.1 AV receiver. Due to be launched in September, this £2,000 home cinema receiver features Denon's 'new wave' design which gives its products a sleeker look. The AVR-4308's key features are given below:

High Definition Sound & Vision

HDMI 1.3a with two HDMI outputs

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD decoders (HDMI 1.3a)

Deep Colour and xvYCC support (HDMI 1.3a)

Auto Lip Sync (HDMI 1.3a)

Sound Quality

State-of-the-art Denon Solutions for Maximising Content Quality

Identical quality and power for all 7 channels, 140W x 7ch

Denon's Dynamic Discrete Surround Circuit

Denon proprietary Advanced AL24 for all channels

Faroudja chip to up-scale to 1080P

New audiophile chassis construction design

Compressed Audio Restorer

DAB Tuner (Denon's first in an AVR)

Ease of Use

Stunning new photo-real Graphical User Interface (GUI)

Auto set-up and Room EQ, MultEQ XT from Audyssey

Includes dedicated 2nd zone remote control

New back panel layout

Connectivity & Future-ready Expandability

Full Networking capabilities

Wi-Fi & Ethernet Built-in

DenonLink ultra-high-speed audio interface

Selectable USB ports (Front/Rear)

iPod Ready (using the Denon ASD-1R)

Music streaming from PC & Mac - AAC, MP3, WAV, WMA lossless, FLAC

Photo streaming (JPEG)

Internet Radio V2.0 extended - 7000 stations

Network setup (Web Control) function

HDMI 1.3a inputs with 1080p capability

3 zone room-to-room capability

Denon is also showing off a new version of its massive pre/power AV combo, the AVP-A1HD AND POA-A1HD. The £10,000 two-box set has all the features listed above, but can deliver 3,000W of power into 10 discrete audio channels. There are no more details yet, but we do know it's launching in October.