Sony's new soundbars have a genuinely great party music mode that I wish Sonos would steal

Features
By published

Activate the full power of your speaker system

Sony Bravia Theater System 6 at demo with Sony TV
(Image credit: Future)

Sony has just unveiled a couple of new budget soundbars for 2025, and I got the chance to hear them both in action at a Sony event. They're both very impressive for the price, bringing big and powerful sound from fairly compact speakers.

But Sony showed off one particular new feature I wanted to highlight, because it instantly made me wish that my Sonos setup at home had it.

It's called Multi Stereo, and it's an incredibly simple option: turn it on when listening to stereo music and it'll replicate the front left and right sound channels on the rear left and right speakers, with a sound balance that keeps all the speakers feeling in line with each other.

But it means that when you have your soundbar at the front of your room and the rear speakers at the back, the space in between is filled with a nice, even stereo sound – not some kind of upmixing from stereo to surround that leaves parts of the space feeling less well-filled.

So it's perfect for parties, because it means all speakers are being used for a nicely forward stereo sound that's filling the room, with pumping bass from the subwoofer in the case of the model I heard.

If detects that song is Dolby Atmos, this mode will turn off and it'll switch into a regular surround listening mode.

Sony Bravia Theater System 6 on table

The big subwoofer in the Sony Bravia Theater System 6, which I heard, certainly helped bring the party atmosphere. (Image credit: Future)

Why do I want Sonos in particular to steal this? Obviously, it would be nice on any soundbar system, but a) Sonos is what I have at home, and b) Sonos' rear speakers are already music speakers that are repurposed for home theater, so they'll be especially well-suited to a mode like this.

And obviously, building the Sonos multi-room system into this makes tons of sense, so you can play music across the whole house during a party, but have the living room especially well catered-for if you have a surround setup.

As I said before, this mode is such a simple thing (though I expect that doing it well required some extra polish), but it makes such a dramatic difference to the spread and expansion of the music based on the demo so far.

I heard it demoed on the Bravia Theater System 6, which is a 5.1-channel surround system in a single box – there's no Dolby Atmos support, it's just a powerful sound system for a promised low price (the exact price hasn't been confirmed, but it sits low in Sony's range).

This mode adds a lot of value to it in my opinion, because it now becomes a party system as well as a TV sound system. I'd love to see this in more of the best soundbars overall – but obviously, it coming to Sonos would suit me.

We'll have a review of the Bravia Theater 6 as soon as we can get our hands on one, along with Sony's new 2025 TV range.

You might also like…

Matt Bolton
Matt Bolton
Managing Editor, Entertainment

Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Entertainment, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of writers and reviewers to watch the latest TV shows and movies on gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about soundbars
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar with Halloween theme over the top

Samsung promises to repair soundbars bricked by its disastrous software update for free – but it'll probably involve shipping
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers

Samsung's best Dolby Atmos soundbar is being bricked by a new update – here's what we know so far

Why you should replace your Kaspersky antivirus
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 next to two TechRadar journalists reacting, with the words &quot;Big reveal&quot;
Nintendo's Switch 2 direct was a real mixed bag of emotions – and the pricing announcement aftermath only made things worse
Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 1984
I've been covering Microsoft, DOS, and Windows since the 1980s, and Microsoft turning 50 is more important than you think
The Nintendo Switch 2 console on a stand
I spent four hours with Nintendo Switch 2, and it hasn't just exceeded my expectations – it's blown them away
A screenshot of Mario from Mario Kart World
I fell off the map in Mario Kart World and didn’t respawn – here’s why that’s awesome
McLaren F1 2025
“The sport is relentless- if you're standing still, you're going backwards” - McLaren F1 tells us what winning a world championship means for its technology stack
big data business ai
"The best AI comes from the best data” - why NetSuite thinks AI is changing everything, but its “secret sauce” could be just what your business needs
Joel shines a flashlight in a dark room in The Last of Us season 1
5 of my most-anticipated movies and shows on Max in April 2025
Garmin vivoactive
Garmin Vivoactive 6: 7 upgrades and changes over the old model
The Sony Bravia 8 II TV showing bubbles in a close-up
I saw Sony's new top-end OLED TV in action, and it could take image refinement to a new level, for cheaper than the A95L
The Dynamic Island on a yellow background
I just fixed the most frustrating Dynamic Island quirk with an obvious workaround