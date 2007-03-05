Toshiba drops four new LCD TVs

Great news if you're thinking of buying a flat panel TV, as the four new models from Toshiba 's Regza C series are looking very affordable indeed.

The 26 inch, 32 inch, 37 inch and 42 inch LCD sets all comes with the company's proprietary picture enhancement technologies and boast contrast ratios (that's the difference between the brightest and darkest areas of the picture) of between 3500:1 and 5000:1. All the sets are 720p high definition ready and include SRS Labs' 3D Wow technology . This promises a wider stereo image than would normally be the case with TV speakers.

Other key features of all four sets are twin HDMI sockets for hooking up sources like DVD, Blu-ray and HD DVD players, plus the sets also include Freeview digital TV tuners.

The full specs, model numbers and estimated retail prices stack up like this:

26C3030DB: £TBC; 66cm visible screen size; 16:9 aspect ratio; 500cd/m2 brightness; 3500:1 contrast ratio; 1366 x 768 screen resolution; Active Vision LCD; 3D digital comb filter; digital noise reduction; Nicam stereo; SRS WOW; 20W audio output; integrated digital TV tuner; auto set-up; component video input; 2x scart sockets (1x with RGB); 2x HDMI sockets; WXGA PC input; 1x digital optical audio output; 1x headphone socket; optional subwoofer; dimensions TBC

32C3030DB: £700; 81cm visible screen size; 16:9 aspect ratio; 500cd/m2 brightness; 4000:1 contrast ratio; 1366 x 768 screen resolution; Active Vision LCD; 3D digital comb filter; digital noise reduction; Nicam stereo; SRS WOW; 20W audio output; integrated digital TV tuner; auto set-up; component video input; 2x scart sockets (1x with RGB); 2x HDMI sockets; WXGA PC input; 1x digital optical audio output; 1x headphone socket; optional subwoofer; optional stand; dimensions (with stand): 800mm (w) x 592mm (h) x 285mm (d)

37C3030DB: £900; 94cm visible screen size; 16:9 aspect ratio; 500cd/m2 brightness; 5000:1 contrast ratio; 1366 x 768 screen resolution; Active Vision LCD; 3D digital comb filter; digital noise reduction; Nicam stereo; SRS WOW; 20W audio output; integrated digital TV tuner; auto set-up; component video input; 2x scart sockets (1x with RGB); 2x HDMI sockets; WXGA PC input; 1x digital optical audio output; 1x headphone socket; optional subwoofer; optional stand; dimensions (with stand): 920mm (w) x 661mm (h) x 285mm (d)

42C3030DB £1,100; 106cm visible screen size; 16:9 aspect ratio; 500cd/m2 brightness; 4000:1 contrast ratio; 1366 x 768 screen resolution; Active Vision LCD; 3D digital comb filter; digital noise reduction; Nicam stereo; SRS WOW; 20W audio output; integrated digital TV tuner; auto set-up; component video input; 2x scart sockets (1x with RGB); 2x HDMI sockets; WXGA PC input; 1x digital optical audio output; 1x headphone socket; optional subwoofer; optional stand; dimensions (with stand): 1027mm (w) x 725mm (h) x 333mm (d)