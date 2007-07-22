Trending

B&O drops 32-inch designer LCD TV

More Bang & Olufsen for your buck

Bang & Olufsen has grown its BeoVision LCD TV range in both size and numbers with the addition of a 32-inch set. The BeoVision 8-32 joins the existing 26-inch model.

B&O says the TV can be used as your main TV, as a TV in the bedroom or even the study - it comes with all the connections you need to hook it up to a Mac or PC.

The BeoVision 8 is also HD-ready (up to 720p) and has been optimised for the best sound quality, especially with dialogue. Or as B&O designer David Lewis explains:

"We've moved the sound forward and up, like a proper stage with a real orchestra pit. This ensured the sound is truly in sync with the image, rather than a distraction from it."

In other words the BeoVision 8 comes with bottom-mounted speaker that protrudes like Jimmy Hill's chin.

The Bang & Olufen BeoVIsion 8 is available now for £2,450.

Technical specification

  • Screen type: 32-inch TFT LCD
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9 widescreen
  • HD ready: yes
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768
  • Brightness: 500 ANSI lumens (cd/m2)
  • Contrast ratio: 1,200:1
  • Response time: 6 miliseconds
  • Viewing angle: plus or minus 88 degrees
  • Tuning: 99 programmes, autotune, programme move and automatic naming
  • Teletext: yes, Level 1.5 - 2000 memory pages
  • Stereo system: A2 Nicam
  • Remote control: Beo4
  • IR control output: built-in; supports 2x set top boxes (IR-blaster included)
  • AV connectors: 2x 21-pin Scart sockets (composite video input/output, RGB input, S-video input - automatic 16:9 sense, automatic S-video sense, B&O AVL); 1x component video input (RCA phono); 1x AV input (3x RCA phono sockets for composite video, stereo left/right); 1x VGA socket; 1x HDMI port; 1x camcorder input (3x RCA phono sockets for video, audio left/right); 1x headphone mini jack; 1x loudspeaker output (power link connector); 1x
  • Power consumption: 125W / 0.5W standby
  • Dimensions: 860mm (W) x 530mm (H) x 220mm (D)
  • Weight: 20.5 kg
