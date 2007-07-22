B&O drops 32-inch designer LCD TV

Bang & Olufsen has grown its BeoVision LCD TV range in both size and numbers with the addition of a 32-inch set. The BeoVision 8-32 joins the existing 26-inch model.
B&O says the TV can be used as your main TV, as a TV in the bedroom or even the study - it comes with all the connections you need to hook it up to a Mac or PC.
The BeoVision 8 is also HD-ready (up to 720p) and has been optimised for the best sound quality, especially with dialogue. Or as B&O designer David Lewis explains:
"We've moved the sound forward and up, like a proper stage with a real orchestra pit. This ensured the sound is truly in sync with the image, rather than a distraction from it."
In other words the BeoVision 8 comes with bottom-mounted speaker that protrudes like Jimmy Hill's chin.
The Bang & Olufen BeoVIsion 8 is available now for £2,450.
Technical specification
- Screen type: 32-inch TFT LCD
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 widescreen
- HD ready: yes
- Resolution: 1366 x 768
- Brightness: 500 ANSI lumens (cd/m2)
- Contrast ratio: 1,200:1
- Response time: 6 miliseconds
- Viewing angle: plus or minus 88 degrees
- Tuning: 99 programmes, autotune, programme move and automatic naming
- Teletext: yes, Level 1.5 - 2000 memory pages
- Stereo system: A2 Nicam
- Remote control: Beo4
- IR control output: built-in; supports 2x set top boxes (IR-blaster included)
- AV connectors: 2x 21-pin Scart sockets (composite video input/output, RGB input, S-video input - automatic 16:9 sense, automatic S-video sense, B&O AVL); 1x component video input (RCA phono); 1x AV input (3x RCA phono sockets for composite video, stereo left/right); 1x VGA socket; 1x HDMI port; 1x camcorder input (3x RCA phono sockets for video, audio left/right); 1x headphone mini jack; 1x loudspeaker output (power link connector); 1x
- Power consumption: 125W / 0.5W standby
- Dimensions: 860mm (W) x 530mm (H) x 220mm (D)
- Weight: 20.5 kg