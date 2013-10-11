CA Technology's free tool lets organisations monitor IT in a snap

Software giant CA Technologies is dangling a free version of its CA Nimsoft Monitor solution on the end of a hook in an attempt to reel in smaller companies seeking a simpler way to keep an eye on IT assets.

Dubbed Nimsoft Monitor Snap, the free version supports monitoring for up to 30 devices. CA says it can be used by IT departments to keep an eye on anything from servers, databases and applications to storage systems and network devices.

The aim is to help IT groups "reduce the time, cost and complexity" associated with monitoring IT systems by providing dashboards equipped to the hilt with scheduled reporting and problem solving functionality, the company says.

Get active

It also claims that Snap will help IT departments hit SLAs by becoming proactive to problems, rather than reactive, thanks to alerts that raise potential issues before they can cause any damage.

In a rush? Don't fret, as CA claims that you can have the solution up and running in as little as an hour.

John Smith, General Manager of Insfrastructure Management at CA Technologies, said: "Until today, under-resourced customers faced an unacceptable choice between non-integrated 'point' monitoring tools, technically challenging open-source code, and conventional enterprise-class technology that cost too much and took too long to implement."