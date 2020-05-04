Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 could sport triple-lens rear camera, patent reveals

The current Galaxy Z Flip only came out in February, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from already looking towards its follow-up, according to a new patent that's made its way to the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

As spotted by Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital, the presumed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 will reportedly sport a triple camera setup on its rear – a significant step up from the dual lens array featured on the current model which would bring the device in line with most other flagship phones in 2020.

Interestingly, diagram images included with the patent offer two possible designs (Model A and Model B), suggesting that Samsung is undecided on whether the triple camera array should be vertically or horizontally aligned.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Another detail worth noting is how Samsung's choice of camera alignment seems to affect the mini OLED display on the device's rear – on Model A, the outer screen looks indistinguishable from the current Galaxy Z Flip, while the vertical implementation on Model B seems to allow room for a wider display.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Samsung will adopt either of the designs featured in the patent, as the South Korean manufacturer could just be covering its bases at this point.

However, the patent does give an idea as to what direction the electronics giant will likely go in with regards to its first major Galaxy Z Flip revision.