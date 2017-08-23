Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is compatible with a new Gear VR

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now confirmed and if you're a fan of mobile virtual reality you'll be glad to know there's a new version of the Gear VR to go with it too.

The new Gear VR with controller will be able to fit the Galaxy Note 8, but there don't seem to be any further upgrades and this is likely just designed to fit the new phone, which is larger than the Galaxy S8 Plus.

You'll be able to pre-order the Gear VR alongside your Galaxy Note 8 on August 24 in the US, but there's no word on when the new headset will be on sale in the UK or Australia.

Those in the US will be able to buy the headset from September 15 and it'll cost $129.99 (about £100, AU$160). If you live in the US, you'll be able to pre-order the headset directly from Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon and US Cellular.