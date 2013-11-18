Qualcomm Toq smartwatch gets US release date

The Qualcomm Toq will be released in the US on December 2 ("Cyber Monday") with a price tag of $349.99.

There's no word of an international release just yet but we're on Qualcomm's case about it - looking at a straight price conversion, the Toq would be around £220 in the UK (although we'd allow more for VAT) and AU$372 in Australia.

Tick Toq

We've heard neither hide nor hair of Qualcomm's smartwatch since it launched back in September but by releasing it on "Cyber Monday".

And by literally referring to December 2 being "Cyber Monday" in its press release, Qualcomm is clearly making a play for your Christmas stocking or other non-denominational gift-giving-day-that-may-or-may-not-happen-to-fall-in-December receptacle.

When it hits, the Toq will face some stiff competition: the Pebble kicked off the smartwatch craze and while we may still be awaiting the mythical iWatch, the Samsung Galaxy Gear and Sony Smartwatch 2 are already giving the godfather of the scene a run for its money.