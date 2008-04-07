Rumour: Latest 3G iPhone pics hit web

Is this the 3G iPhone? Or is it just photoshopped trickery?

As 3G Apple iPhone rumours reach fever pitch, it was only a matter of time before ‘are they photoshopped or not?’ images started circulating on the web.

The latest one right here comes ‘leaked’ via iPodObserver, and TechRadar is mildly alarmed at the plasticky look.

According to iPod Observer's 'unnamed sources', the new model iPhone is supposedly rocking a glossy black plastic back “replacing the satin nickel look found on the current model".

Make of this what you will. Until we receive the official word and product imagery from Apple, we’re filing this one firmly under ‘iPhone rumour’.





