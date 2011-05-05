Sony Ericsson planning further Facebook integration

Sony Ericsson has told TechRadar that it is planning to update its latest crop of smartphones to include much deeper Facebook integration.

The Sony Ericsson Xperia Mini and Mini Pro both come with new Facebook features, including the ability to like songs and photos directly from the phone, as well as seeing galleries from the handset without opening the application.

However, a Sony Ericsson spokesperson told us that in 'a couple of quarters' the Facebook functionality would be improved again, offering a deeper experience than ever before.

Social API?

While the spokesperson wouldn't elaborate on details, the likelihood is that this will include further use of the Social Graph API, which allows phone manufacturers to only show you information from the friends you interact with most - similar to the INQ Cloud Touch.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the new Facebook functionality will be coming to the Xperia Arc, Xperia Play, Xperia Neo and the Xperia X10 when the new Gingerbread update lands, although wouldn't give a timeframe for when the update will happen.

The Xperia Mini and Mini Pro are set for a UK release date of Q3 2011, so we'd imagine the new update would land on the other handsets at roughly the same time.