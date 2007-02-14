Sony Ericsson gets 'Best 3GSM Handset' award

The Sony Ericsson K800i Cyber-shot camera phone has been awarded the 'Best 3GSM Handset' award at the GSM Association's Global Mobile Awards 2007. Launched last year, the K800i, which is the first Cybershot phone, has been a huge success all over the world.

Anders Runevad at Sony Ericsson said, "Our Cyber-shot portfolio has made true mobile imaging a reality for millions of people, and we are very proud that the industry has endorsed our achievements with such a prestigious accolade."

Evidence of the Cyber-shot phones' storming success can also be found in the James Bond film Casino Royale, where Bond uses a special edition silver K800i throughout.

The Sony Ericsson Cyber-shot range has been recently extended with the launch of the K810i, K550i and the K550im.

Cyber-shot camera phones have now sold nearly 5 million handsets worldwide, despite only being launched in 2006. Last year's winner of the Best 3GSM Handset award was the Motorola V3x.

