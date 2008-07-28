Online DVD rental only for cool iPhone owners

From today, Japanese iPhone owners will be able to take advantage of an unusual service offered only to them – an online DVD rental portal made specifically for the iPhone.

The new site comes from rental specialist Posren and offers a range of options for the tiny proportion of Japanese phone owners carrying one of Apple's devices.

Where's the rental?

After logging onto the secure site, they can browse movies by category, check out rental charts, find information on new releases and create wish lists.

Just about the only thing they can't do yet is to actually rent a movie, although Posren assures us that will come when the software moves out of beta. Kinda makes us wonder why they couldn't just wait.