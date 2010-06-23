iPhone 4 tariffs announced by Tesco Mobile

Tesco has announced its PAYG and contract prices for iPhone 4.

On pay as you go, the 16GB iPhone 4 is priced at £479, and the 32GB iPhone 4 at £569.

On contract, you have three options:

£20 a month for a 12-month contract, which includes 250 minutes of talk time, unlimited texts and 1GB a month of data. The up-front payment for the 16GB iPhone 4 is £349, while the 32GB iPhone 4 will set you back £429.

£35 a month for a 12-month contract with 750 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data a month. The handset costs are £229 for the 16GB iPhone 4 and £299 for the 32GB iPhone 4.

£45 a month for a 24-month contract, with unlimited minutes and texts and 1GB of data per month. The 16GB iPhone 4 on this tariff is £19, while the 32GB iPhone 4 is £99.