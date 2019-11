US mobile network Cingular has posted an email sign-up page for the Apple iPhone on its website.

The site offers no new information on the phone, just that increasingly over-familiar picture which by now should bear the caption "Warning: vapourware. Not yet for sale."

Sadly we've still have a helluva lot of time to get through before the iPhone eventually surfaces in the UK. Apple has said the touchscreen wonder won't surface here until late 2007.

[via AppleGazette ]