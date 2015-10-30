Google's bringing Project Loon to Indonesian skies

Thanks to Project Loon, Indonesia's rural areas will start to enjoy internet access from the beginning of next year.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, has announced it will soon be partnering with Indonesia's three largest telcos (Telkomsel, XL Axiata, and Indosat) to start countrywide Project Loon testing, bringing the wonder of the web to Indonesia's more remote communities.

Already underway in Australia, New Zealand, and Brazil, Project Loon uses high-altitude balloons to provide internet coverage to places where Wi-Fi signals are as rare as honest politicians.

No hot air

The balloons float in the stratosphere – twice the altitude of planes and weather – and users can connect to them with LTE-enabled devices.

Indonesia's geography makes it a perfect candidate for the program – being made up of over 17,000 islands, it's just too darn tricky to implement traditional broadband and telecoms infrastructure.

Project Loon will run in Inndonesia as an experiment for 12 months, during which time it will use the 900 Mhz frequency in five skypoints above Sumatra, Kalimantan, and East Papua.

Once the 12 months is up, Project Loon can make the transition to commercial project.