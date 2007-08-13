Thieves nick police server

Police in Kent are looking for some hot-handed thieves who nicked one of their servers. The theft, which took place overnight on 6 August, was from a company that helps police track terrorism suspects via mobile phone records.

According to a statement from Forensics Telecommunication Services ( FTS ) of Sevenoaks, "Some IT equipment including a server was stolen".

The company says the server was security protected and "contained administrative data and details of some case files in relation to FTS' forensic work. In the unlikely event that the server was accessed, none of the data stored on the server in any way compromises ongoing police operations."

However, the theft is certainly embarrassing for Kent Police. FTS says all the data was restored within 24 hours.