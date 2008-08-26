Uniblue's new PC driver update software

Uniblue's new program could save you from this sort of thing

Uniblue Systems, which previously brought us RegistryBooster, SpeedUpMyPC and Processlibrary.com, has now come up with a widget to organise and control your PC's driver updates.

DriverScanner can apparently scan a hard drive for any and all outdated drivers, and generate a list of what it thinks needs updating. The user can then choose which ones they want the program to download and install for them.

Easily restored

Uniblue says the program will also backup drivers to an external device, meaning that in the event of an OS reinstall, all drivers could be easily restored from a single location.

Using DriverScanner to handle driver downloads also generates a driver download history and generates restore points to roll back faulty installations.

DriverScanner can be purchased online for £20.