Nintendo is holding its biggest Switch eShop sale yet

Over the last 24 hours we’ve seen Microsoft hold a massive Xbox One game sale, and Sony do the same with big discounts on some PS4 titles, but now it’s Nintendo’s turn.

The Nintendo eShop is hosting a big “ Summer Winter Sale" (FTFY Nintendo) on both its Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS storefronts, offering up to 60% discounts on some awesome titles until August 9.

Unfortunately, we can’t link you to any of the deals as you’ll need to access the Nintendo eShop on either your Switch or your 3DS console in order to see them, but here’s a complete list of sale items courtesy of Vooks .

Nintendo Switch Summer Sale

Air Mail (N-Fusion) – $11.70, was $19.50



Animal Rivals: Nintendo Switch Edition (Blue Sunset Games) – $3.75, was $5.00



ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun (Gambitious) – $7.79, was $12.99



Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $24.30, was $27.00



Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $6.79, was $16.99



Bleed (Digerati) – $6.12, was $18.00



Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $11.25, was $22.50



Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $18.00, was $30.00



BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00, was $15.00



Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $19.96, was $24.95



Cat Quest (Pqube) – $9.30, was $15.50



Cavemen Warriors (Jandusoft) – $11.70, was $19.50



ChromaGun (Pixel Maniacs) – $14.99, was $29.99



Clustertruck (tinyBuildGames) – $13.50, was $22.50



Dandara (Raw Fury) – $11.99, was $19.99



Detention (Coconut Island Games) – $9.45, was $15.75



Disco Dodgeball Remix (Zen Studios) – $13.50, was $22.50



Don’t Die, Mr Robot (Digerati) – $3.00, was $12.00



Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2 (Hitcents) – $5.25, was $10.50



Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $11.25, was $22.50



Elliot Quest (PlayEverWare) – $9.00, was $15.00



Forma.8 (MixedBag) – $6.50, was $13.00



Framed Collection (Fellow Traveller) – $9.00, was $15.00



Frederic 2 (Forever Entertainment) – $0.75, was $7.50



Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $0.89, was $8.99



Furi (The Game Bakers) – $17.99, was $29.99



Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge (Naps Team) – $14.85, was $22.50



GoNNER (Raw Fury) – $7.79, was $12.99



Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $10.19, was $16.99



Hammerwatch (Blitworks) – $9.00, was $15.00



Her Majesty’s SPIFFING (Billy Goat) – $8.39, was $13.99



Hexalogic (MythicOwl) – $2.51, was $4.49



Infernium (Undergames) – $20.70, was $34.50



INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $$8.99, was $17.99



Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $13.99, was $19.99



Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.50, was $17.50



Just Dance 2017 (Ubisoft) – $44.45, was $89.95



Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft) – $53.97, was $89.95



Kid Tripp (Four Horse) – $2.60, was $5.20



Kingdom: New Lands (Raw Fury) – $11.25, was $22.50



KONA (Koch Media) – $15.00, was $30.00



LEGO City Undercover (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $44.97, was $89.95



LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) – $53.97, was $89.95



Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00, was $15.00



Lode Runner Legacy (Tonzai Games) – $14.40, was $18.00



Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base)- $11.95, was $15.00



Megaman Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $17.21, was $22.95



Megaman Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM Europe) – $17.21, was $22.95



Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.87, was $7.50



NBA 2K18 (2K) – $49.97, was $99.95



NBA 2K18 Legend Edition (2K) – $69.97, was $139.95



NBA Playgrounds – Enhanced Edition (Saber Interactive Incorporated) – $15.00, was $30.00



Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $9.00, was $15.00



Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $12.00, was $30



NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.49, was $2.99



NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50, was $15.00



Old Man’s Journy (Broken Rules) – $8.99, was $14.99



One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $9.00, was $12.00



Outlast: Bundle of Terror (Red Barrels) – $20.07, was $33.45



Party Golf (GiantMargarita) – $13.50, was $22.50



Pirate Pop Plus (13AM Games) – $3.78, was $6.30



Plantera Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $5.62, was $7.50 (ends 5-8)



Putty Pals (HarmoniousGames) – $7.65, was $12.75



Puyo Puyo Tetris (Koch Media) – $29.99, was $59.99



Qbic Paint (Abylight) – $4.54, was $6.49



Radiation Island (Atypical Games) – $7.50, was $15.00



Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $35.97, was $59.95



Resident Evil Revelations (CAPCOM) – $14.97, was $24.95



Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $18.57, was $30.95



RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) – $12.10, was $22.00



Rock’N Racing Off Road DX – $9.00, was $12.00



Semblance (Gambitious) – $13.50, was $15.00



Shadow Bug (Muro Studios) – $6.07, was $13.50



Shift Quantum (Red Panda Interactive) – $18.00, was $30.00



Shu (Coatsink Software) – $7.79, was $12.99



Slain: Back from Hell (Digerati) – $10.20, was $30.00



Slayaway Camp: Butchers Cut (Digerati) – $7.65, was $22.50



Snake Pass (Sumo Digital) – $13.00, was $26.00



South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition (Ubisoft) – $68.97, was $114.95



South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Ubisoft) – $53.97, was $89.95



Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50, was $7.50



Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.87, was $7.50



Sparkle Zero (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75, was $7.50



Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50, was $15.00



Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $13.49, was $22.49



Super Meat Boy (BlitWorks) – $11.70, was $19.50



Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $5.40, was $.900



Tales of the Tiny Planet (Joindots) – $11.25, was $22.50



The Adventure Pals (Armor Games) – $10.80, was $18.00



The Bridge (QuantumAstroGuild) – $4.50, was $15.00



The Coma: Recut (Digerati) – $10.20, was $30.00



The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $18.00, was $30.00



The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $13.50, was $22.50



The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $15.75, was $31.50



Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $6.00, was $12.00



Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.40, was $3.00



Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) – $4.12, was $7.50



Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribe Publishing) – $12.37, was $22.50



Tower of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $7.49, was $14.99



Transcripted (Plug In Digital) – $7.20, was $12.00



TurtlePoop: Journey to Freedom (Digipen Game Studio) – $13.50, was $29.99



UNO (Ubisoft) – $8.58, was $15.00



Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $18.00, was $30.00



Use Your Words (Smiling Buddha Games, LLC) – $8.52, was $17.05



Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury) – $11.25, was $22.50



Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00, was $15.00



Volgarr The Viking (Crazy Viking) – $7.49, was $14.99



Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) – $15.99, was $19.99



Warp Shift (ISBIT Games) – $9.00, was $15.00



Worms WMD (Team17) – $27.00, was $45



Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75, was $7.50



Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media) – $19.12, was $22.50

Nintendo 3DS Summer Sale

Luigi’s Mansion 2 (Nintendo) – $23.95, was $29.95

Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) – $41.95, was $59.95

Miitopia (Nintendo) – $41.95, was $59.95

Rhythm Paradise Megamix (Nintendo) – $34.95, was $49.95

Super Mario Maker (Nintendo) – $47.95, was $59.95

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D (Nintendo) – $41.95, was $59.95

BOXBOXBOY! (Nintendo) – $4.55, was $6.50

Kirby’s Blowout Blast (Nintendo) – $7.35, was $10.50

Kirby Fighter Deluxe (Nintendo) – $6.35, was $9.10

Tank Troopers (Nintendo) – $7.25, was $10.40

Existing Switch title discounts