New on Netflix this week: Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates + more

This week's highlights

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (20/09/2019)

If you've ever seen an episode of Zach Galifianakis' web series Between Two Ferns, you'll know that the prospect of a movie based on this delightfully awkward talk show is as absurd as it is hilarious. In Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Zach and his crew set off on a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews in order to restore Will Ferrell's faith in the star and his ridiculous show following an interview which (momentarily) killed Matthew McConaughey. Expect this Netflix Original movie to reach new levels of uncomfortable hilarity.

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (20/09/2019)

If you're reading this website, chances are you know the importance and legacy of Microsoft founder Bill Gates. But what about the man behind the legend? What's he like in person, and what is he passionate about? In this three-part series, we'll follow Gates as he attempts to solve the world's most complex problems while also getting an inside look at this tech visionary's private family life.

Disenchantment: Part 2 (20/09/2019)

From Matt Groening (creator of The Simpsons and Futurama) comes the second season of his latest animated series, Disenchantment. The fantasy-themed show follows a high-spirited (and hard drinking) Princess named Bean who left he kingdom behind in order to follow her own destiny. In season 2, Bean will have to walk through hell to save her friend Elfo, who is surprisingly still alive after last season's finale.

Everything that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

Las del hockey (20/09/2019)

Criminal (20/09/2019)

Disenchantment: Part 2 (20/09/2019)

Fastest Car: Season 2 (20/09/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (20/09/2019)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (20/09/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

The Last Kids on Earth (17/09/2019)

What's about the rest of the month?

