New Echo Show stand will turn Alexa into Mickey Mouse

Amazon has just unveiled an Echo Show 5 case that is designed to look like the iconic Disney mascot Mickey Mouse at its Amazon 2021 event. This reskinned device has been released to promote 'Hey Disney!', a new collaboration between Disney and Amazon.

Hey Disney! will see Alexa devices feature new trivia jokes and greetings inspired by the Disney characters we all know and love. It also sounds like you'll be able to interact with some characters too, however, we don't know who will be featured (though Mickey seems like a shoo-in).

The mouse joins Billie Eilish as part of an exclusive club to be honored with their own Echo device. The singer recently had her face printed onto an Echo Studio that's available for preorder now. We expect we'll see even more of these kinds of collaborations going forward too.

The Mickey Mouse Echo device has only just been announced. We're currently updating this page with everything we know about it right now, so be sure you've hit refresh to check out the latest information.