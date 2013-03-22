Samsung's Galaxy Tab 3 Plus to rock an 11.6-inch Super AMOLED screen?

With rumours firing up about Samsung's inevitably-incoming Galaxy Tab 3 and the Galaxy Note 3, there's a chance we'll be getting another device from Korea in the form of a premium tablet.
According to Sammobile's source, Samsung will announce a tablet sporting a Full HD Super AMOLED display coming in at either 10.1- or 11.6-inches, known as the Galaxy Tab 3 Plus.
Although the source wasn't too clear on the specifics, the idea of Samsung announcing a premium tablet to take on the incredibly well-received Sony Xperia Z certainly isn't out of the question - and it's not the first time we've heard talk of the Galaxy Tab 3 Plus either.
Tabracadabra
These tablets will reportedly be powered by Samsung's new Exynos 5 chipset, which will make its debut.
Check out Samsung's
to discover loads more about the infinite possibilities of the GALAXY Note II
The source also claimed that the Galaxy Note 3 is also on its way, packing the same Exynos 5 chip and set to be revealed during IFA 2013 or at a Samsung Unpacked event around the same time.
IFA 2013 will take place between September 6 and 11 and we'll be there to bring you all the official news as it breaks.
Via Ubergizmo