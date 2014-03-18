Samsung Galaxy Note Pro and Tab Pro landing in Australia this week

Samsung has announced that it's Pro edition tablets will be available for Aussies starting this week, with both wifi and 4G variants making an appearance.

The powerful Samsung Galaxy Note Pro will come in two variants, with the 32GB 4G model to be priced at $1,249 and the 32GB wifi-only model coming in at $1,099. Both models will be available later this week.

The powerful, high-end Note Pro 12.2 tablet, which was revealed at CES earlier this month, will sport a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display and 3GB of RAM.

There's also an 8-megapixel camera, a 9,500mAh battery, an SD card slot and, of course, the S Pen.

All of the Pros

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 10.1 is also headed Down Under with two models - a 16GB wifi-only variant, which will be available from this week, and a 10.1-inch 16GB 4G variant, which won't be available until early next week.

While there's no word on if the 8.4-inch or 12.2-inch Tab Pro will make it to Australia, for the 10.1-inch model, a wifi-only variant will be priced at $599, while the 4G variant will come in at $749.

The Tab Pro 10.1 ditches the Note Pro's S Pen, but has similar specs, including the 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display, 8-megapixel camera, a 9,500mAh battery and an SD card slot, though the 3GB RAM is also lowered to 2GB RAM.

Both the Note Pro and Tab Pro will be available from retailers and Samsung's Experience Stores in Sydney and Melbourne.