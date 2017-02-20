iPhone 8 using wireless charging can't be confirmed, even by the tech's creators

Last week, Apple joined the Wireless Power Consortium, the body that oversees standards for the over-the-air charging tech. But this news doesn’t mean for certain that the iPhone 8 will come with wireless charging built in.

TechRadar spoke to Menno Treffers, Chair of the WPC, who told us the overseeing body doesn’t know any more than the general public on the topic.

"They don’t disclose their product plans – it’s really about getting the technology to work," Treffers said.

"What’s important for us about Apple joining is that now all the major mobile phone companies – the companies with the highest volume – are now participating in the discussion of making products compatible."

It may still happen

Many have obviously taken the news of Apple joining the WPC as a statement of intent to embrace the wireless charging tech, and despite the alliance not knowing Apple's plans, wireless charging may still be available on an iPhone in the future.

The WPC already speaks to Samsung, Sony, LG, Huawei, HTC, Nokia and many others to ensure the technology is standardized across all of the devices on the market, so that, for example your Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge can work with a charging pad created by another company.

On the adoption of wireless charging, Treffers said: "Volume is now dominated by Samsung, plus a couple of brands that have significantly lower volume. With more phones coming up to support it, it will become more ubiquitous and then there’ll be higher volumes [of phones sold using wireless charging]."

If Apple does put the tech in the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, it would mean a big jump in the number of mobile devices that can use wireless charging pads. It would also be a big boost for the technology and positive news for everyone who uses wireless charging, as the greater the demand the sooner we'll see the charging technology become widely available in public locations.