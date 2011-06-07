Skype users frustrated by second outage

Reports of a Skype outage are pouring in on Twitter, with users getting frustrated at the second bout of down-time in the past few weeks.

Update: Skype has published a blog post addressing the problems that users have had signing in today, saying that users should begin to reconnect to the service within an hour or so:

"A configuration problem has meant that some of you have been disconnected from Skype.

"We've identified the cause of the problem, and have begun to address it. If you've been affected, you should start to see improvement in the next hour or so. You shouldn't need to manually sign back in to Skype - it should reconnect automatically when it's able to do so."

--

An official tweet from the company reads, "A small number of you may have problems signing in to Skype. We're investigating the cause, and hope to have more details to share soon."

A straw poll of TechRadar's Twitter followers indicates that it's not just "a small number" of users having problems, with reports of the outage affecting users in the UK, US and Korea, among other places.

The Skype's the limit

Although it's not clear how many users are affected by the glitch, it's definitely causing issues for some users in Europe, with no word on the rest of the world at present.

Anecdotal reports suggest that the fix offered by Skype last week doesn't restore the service this time; no doubt there'll be an official work-around soon.

Twitter users are rushing to blame Microsoft for the problems, after the computing behemoth snapped Skype up for $8.5 billion earlier this year.