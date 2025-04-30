Microsoft developing fixes for multiple Outlook and SharePoint Online bugs and outage

Microsoft issued a fix, but it's suspiciously still monitoring for further "optimization"

Outlook has had its fair share of issues in recent months and years

A further Outlook paste issue is also being addressed

Microsoft is addressing delays and failures in the search functionality for Outlook on the web and SharePoint online, with the issue reportedly traced to underperforming infrastructure components (via Bleeping Computer).

Logged under EX1063763, Microsoft promises to have deployed a fix, but the company continues to monitor system performance to ensure a full resolution.

First acknowledged at 05:21 UTC, an 08:22 UTC update confirmed that services had returned to normal, around three hours after the issue was first reported.

Microsoft experiencing Outlook Web and SharePoint Online bugs

Despite confirming that the service has returned to normal, the company noted: "We're validating and deploying a fix to improve performance parameters in the short term while conducting a period of monitoring."

"In parallel, we're continuing to review telemetry data to determine whether additional optimization actions may be required to fully remediate impact," Redmond added.

This isn't the first time that Microsoft's online services have experienced disruptions – in fact, it's becoming a bit of a trend. In March, Outlook on the web and the new Outlook client experienced an issue with search due to a code error. That was tracked under EX1035922.

In the same month, a global outage prevented access to Exchange Online mailboxes via Outlook on the web, and before that, Outlook.com search failed in July 2023, triggering 401 errors.

Today, though, it's not just search that was broken for Outlook. The 'paste special' shortcut is currently affecting classic Outlook.

"Starting with Current Channel (Version 2503 Build 18623.20156), when you use the shortcut Ctrl+Alt+V to paste special, nothing happens," Microsoft confirmed in a separate support page.

Redmond confirmed the issue is fixed, but users still have some waiting to do before they can see any improvements. Specifically, "early May" for the Beta Channel, "early June" for the Current Channel Preview and as late as "Late July" for the Current Channel.

Other now-resolved issues Microsoft has been attending to include CPU spikes when typing and drag-and-drop broken by the February 2025 Windows updates. All in all then, a pretty rocky ride.