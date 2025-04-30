Microsoft developing fixes for multiple Outlook and SharePoint Online bugs and outage
Microsoft continues to monitor Outlook's performance
- Microsoft issued a fix, but it's suspiciously still monitoring for further "optimization"
- Outlook has had its fair share of issues in recent months and years
- A further Outlook paste issue is also being addressed
Microsoft is addressing delays and failures in the search functionality for Outlook on the web and SharePoint online, with the issue reportedly traced to underperforming infrastructure components (via Bleeping Computer).
Logged under EX1063763, Microsoft promises to have deployed a fix, but the company continues to monitor system performance to ensure a full resolution.
First acknowledged at 05:21 UTC, an 08:22 UTC update confirmed that services had returned to normal, around three hours after the issue was first reported.
Microsoft experiencing Outlook Web and SharePoint Online bugs
Despite confirming that the service has returned to normal, the company noted: "We're validating and deploying a fix to improve performance parameters in the short term while conducting a period of monitoring."
"In parallel, we're continuing to review telemetry data to determine whether additional optimization actions may be required to fully remediate impact," Redmond added.
This isn't the first time that Microsoft's online services have experienced disruptions – in fact, it's becoming a bit of a trend. In March, Outlook on the web and the new Outlook client experienced an issue with search due to a code error. That was tracked under EX1035922.
In the same month, a global outage prevented access to Exchange Online mailboxes via Outlook on the web, and before that, Outlook.com search failed in July 2023, triggering 401 errors.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Today, though, it's not just search that was broken for Outlook. The 'paste special' shortcut is currently affecting classic Outlook.
"Starting with Current Channel (Version 2503 Build 18623.20156), when you use the shortcut Ctrl+Alt+V to paste special, nothing happens," Microsoft confirmed in a separate support page.
Redmond confirmed the issue is fixed, but users still have some waiting to do before they can see any improvements. Specifically, "early May" for the Beta Channel, "early June" for the Current Channel Preview and as late as "Late July" for the Current Channel.
Other now-resolved issues Microsoft has been attending to include CPU spikes when typing and drag-and-drop broken by the February 2025 Windows updates. All in all then, a pretty rocky ride.
You might also like
- Microsoft fixes annoying bug which marked Adobe emails as spam
- Looking for a change? These are the best email providers
- Cut the costs with the best free office software
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.