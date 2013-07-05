Google turns magical with Harry Potter's Diagon Alley on Street View

Almost as good as a Marauder's Map. Almost...

A huge undertaking, Google Maps Street View has its World Wonders Project, lending camera-topped backpacks to trekkers and slowly bringing views of the world straight to everyone's computers, tablets and smartphones.

This time, Google has gotten a little magical, allowing users to explore the Harry Potter Diagon Alley set from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour located in London.

Google Maps Street View has 360-degree images of the set that brings to life a part of the magical shopping district in JK Rowling's best-selling series.

This is a fun addition to Street View for Harry Potter fans worldwide, with users able to have a detailed look into shop windows from the films, including Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes joke shop, Ollivander's Wand Shop, Eeylop's Owl Emporium and Quality Quidditch Supplies.

Via: Mashable

