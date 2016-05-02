Y'all ready for this: Optus announces unlimited NBN, Cable and ADSL 2+ data bundles

Optus, currently on a crusade to end data allowance-related stress from our lives forever, has announced that from today, all new and recontracting broadband customers can choose from a range of new bundles, all of which come with unlimited data.

Though Optus has been offering unlimited data bundles for some time now, the telco has kicked things up a notch by applying its carefree data bundles to every one of its broadband plans – that includes NBN, Cable and ADSL 2+.

And, to add a little extra sugar to its already sweet deals, Optus has also announced a range of mobile value bundles to go along with its new unlimited plans, including the My Basics ($60) bundle, which comes with unlimited standard local calls to landlines, the My Entertainment ($90) bundle, which includes unlimited standard local, national and mobile calls, as well as Yes TV by Fetch with a Connect Pack, and the My Entertainment Plus ($120) bundle, which comes with all of the above and with Fetch’s Entertainment Pack, too.

If you’re on the Optus DSL network, you can get one of two Optus Reach bundles, both of which come with unlimited data – Reach Basics ($90) comes with unlimited standard local, national and mobile calls, and Reach Entertainment Plus ($120) also comes with Yes TV by Fetch with an Entertainment Pack.