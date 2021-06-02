IDrive unveils unlimited photo backup service

Cloud storage provider IDrive has launched a new dedicated service for backing up photos and videos from smartphones .

Dubbed IDrive Photos, the service costs $9.95/year and offers unlimited storage space. Furthermore, first time users get a 90% discount on their first year, which will only cost them 99 cents.

The new cloud backup service hopes to attract users looking for alternatives now that Google Photos has changed its terms to restrict High Quality images to only the 15GB that comes for free with every Google account. In fact, IDrive Photos launched on the same day as the new Google Photos restrictions kicked in.

IDrive goes on to claim that its new Photos service offers a price advantage even over the paid plans of Google Photos that offers 100GB of storage for $1.99/month, as well as iCloud that charges $2.99/month for 50GB of storage.

Full feature service

IDrive claims its pricing advantage doesn’t come at the expense of useful features.

The new service will offer several options to share the photos/video online as well as with family and friends. Available for both Android and iOS devices, IDrive Photos ships with the auto upload option to automatically backup any photos and videos from the device to the cloud.

The user interface of the service offers a timeline view, which IDrive claims will help users view media from a specific time period with relative ease.

Furthermore, users will be able to download the backed up photos to any device, either by selecting specific media or the entire gallery.