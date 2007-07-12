Sony Bravia Theatre: big sound, tiny speakers

When it comes to home cinema big is normally best, but you just gotta love this ickle Bravia Home Theatre system from Sony - those speakers are tiny.

Designed to deliver great sound from the teensiest of packages, the Bravia Home Theatre DAV-IS10 comprises five tiny satellites, an active subwoofer, a CD/DVD control unit and a remote control. Sony claims it also packs a punch that belies its compact size: 550W in total.

The DAV-IS10 should be a nightmare to set up too. Sony has built-in some clever auto calibration trickery which can tell where the speakers are placed relative to each other and your listening position. The company reckons its takes as little as 30 seconds to set up the whole shebang.

Walkman, Wi-Fi and MP3 friendly

Another key feature is the presence of two Media Ports in the Bravia Home Theatre DAV-IS10, a feature that enables you to plug in an MP3 player. It also lets you stream tunes from your Sony Ericsson Walkman phone using Bluetooth's A2DP profile. Or you can hook the system up to your Wi-Fi network so you can enjoy tunes stored on your PC.

The DAV-S10 goes on sale in September, price to be confirmed. Key specs are given below: