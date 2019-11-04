What's new on Netflix Australia for November 2019

As the number of shows and movies available to stream in Australia continues to grow at an impressive rate, it can be tough to keep up with all the new additions to each streaming service each month.

We've all come to anticipate a new stable of Netflix Originals releases each month, but figuring out which shows they are and when exactly they become available isn't so easy. And what about the large number licensed shows and films that are made available to stream, if only for a limited time?

In an effort to keep you informed of the best shows and movies that are in the process of being added to Netflix, we'll be bringing you an updated list of what you can expect on the service on a monthly basis.

Not only that, we'll also be singling out the biggest releases, as well as a number of quality TV shows and films which we believe deserve your Netflixing time.

So get ready to kick off the month with an epic binge – here's what's new on Netflix in November 2019. Check out Netflix's newest offerings in the video below!

TV shows highlights for November 2019

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! (01/11/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

In this surprise treat for fans that proves language and culture are no barrier, the Fab 5 has taken its show over to Tokyo, Japan! Queer Eye: We're in Japan! sees Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion) enter the lives of four Japanese people who aren't comfortable in their own skin, only to completely turn their lives around for the better! Make sure you have some tissues handy, because these four episodes are guaranteed to make you cry. But don't worry – you'll end up crying tears of joy by the end!

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (05/11/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A surprise hit from a couple years ago, Netflix's The End of the F***ing World introduced the world to a new pair of teenage misfits in the mold of True Romance's Clarence and Alabama or Mickey and Mallory from Natural Born Killers. Now, the series is back for a second season, picking up right after the cross-country bloodbath caused by James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden) in season one was brought to a violent end. With james now out of her life, Alyssa has returned to the unhappy place she was at originally, and though we don't know what will happen in season two, it seems like she's being made to marry someone she doesn't love. Yeah, we don't think she'll go along with that, either.

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (15/11/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

We can't get enough of Netflix's fantastic documentary series, The Toys That Made Us, and it seems like the third season of the nostalgia-based show is going to be its best yet! This season, we'll be getting a look into the stories behind the toys for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, My Little Pony and wrestling!

The Movies That Made Us: Season 1 (29/11/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love the nostalgia-fueled fun of The Toys That Made Us? Well, you're in luck, because a new series from the same makers is also arriving on Netflix this month, only this one focuses on the classic movies that we grew up on! Season one of The Movies That Made Us will take us behind the scenes on four classic films: Ghostbusters, Die Hard, Dirty Dancing and Home Alone. We can't wait!

Movies highlights for November 2019

The Irishman (27/11/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's most high-profile Original film is almost upon us, with director Martin Scorsese's The Irishman taking us on a multi-decade journey in the mob-affiliated career of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), including his possible involvement in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Budgeted at over $150 million, the film employs cutting edge de-aging effects to show De Niro at various points in his life over a 50-year period. Also starring Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Harvey Keitel and Bobby Cannavale, The Irishman may end up being the final gangster film of Scorsese's incredible career. Simply put, The Irishman is an event not to be missed by any self-respecting film fan.

...and the rest for November

ORIGINAL SERIES

Atypical: Season 3 (01/11/2019)

Hache (01/11/2019)

We Are the Wave (01/11/2019)

Greenleaf: Season 4 (06/11/2019)

SCAMS (06/11/2019)

Busted!: Season 2 (08/11/2019)

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (08/11/2019)

Green Eggs and Ham (08/11/2019)

Little Things: Season 3 (09/11/2019)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 (10/11/2019)

The Stranded (14/11/2019)

Avlu: Part 2 (15/11/2019)

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry (15/11/2019)

The Club (15/11/2019)

The Crown: Season 3 (17/11/2019)

Mortel (21/11/2019)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (22/11/2019)

High Seas: Season 2 (22/11/2019)

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (22/11/2019)

Narcoworld: Dope Stories (22/11/2019)

Nobody's Looking (22/11/2019)

Singapore Social (22/11/2019)

Final Space: Season 2 (24/11/2019)

Merry Happy Whatever (28/11/2019)

Lugar de Mulher (28/11/2019)

Mytho (28/11/2019)

Sugar Rush Christmas (29/11/2019)

NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

American Son (01/11/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

Drive (01/11/2019)

Holiday in the Wild (01/11/2019)

The King (01/11/2019)

The Man Without Gravity (01/11/2019)

Tune in for Love (05/11/2019)

Paradise Beach (08/11/2019)

Let It Snow (08/11/2019)

House Arrest (15/11/2019)

Klaus (15/11/2019)

Earthquake Bird (15/11/2019)

The Knight Before Christmas (21/11/2019)

Mon frère (22/11/2019)

The Irishman (27/11/2019)

Holiday Rush (28/11/2019)

Atlantics (29/11/2019)

I Lost My Body (29/11/2019)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (05/11/2019)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (12/11/2019)

Fadily Camara: La Plus Drôle de Tes Copines (14/11/2019)

Iliza: Unveiled (19/11/2019)

Zona Rosa (26/11/2019).

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (26/11/2019)

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That (28/11/2019)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Fire in Paradise (01/11/2019)

The Devil Next Door (04/11/2019)

Maradona in Mexico (13/11/2019)

No hay tiempo para la verguenza (19/11/2019)

Lorena, la de pies ligeros (20/11/2019)

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (20/11/2019)

Broken (27/11/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

Hello Ninja (01/11/2019)

True: Grabbleapple Harvest (01/11/2019)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (05/11/2019)

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 (12/11/2019)

GO!: The Unforgettable Party (15/11/2019)

Llama Llama: Season 2 (15/11/2019)

Dino Girl Gauko (22/11/2019)

The Dragon Prince: Season 3 (22/11/2019)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 (22/11/2019)

Super Monsters Save Christmas (26/11/2019)

True: Winter Wishes (26/11/2019)

Chip and Potato: Season 2 (29/11/2019)

ORIGINAL ANIME

Levius (Coming Soon)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Last Samurai (01/11/2019)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (04/11/2019)

Outlander: Season 4 (05/11/2019)

Fifty Shades Freed (09/11/2019)

Seven (15/11/2019)

Going for Gold (01/11/2019)

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (01/11/2019)

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 1 (01/11/2019)

Matilda (01/11/2019)

Seven Years in Tibet (01/11/2019)

Body of Lies (01/11/2019)

Christmas Break-In (01/11/2019)

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (01/11/2019)

Phantom Thread (09/11/2019)

Blockers (11/11/2019)

Yummy Mummies: Season 2 (12/11/2019)

Jonah Hex (15/11/2019)

Joe Versus the Volcano (15/11/2019)

Z Nation: Season 5 (20/11/2019)

What's coming next month and beyond?

Netflix has has big plans for 2019, with a number of high-profile shows and movies confirmed for release on the service. Here's our list of the best upcoming TV shows and movies on Netflix.