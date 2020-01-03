GTA V makes Xbox Games Pass a much more enticing service

Microsoft is kicking off the new year with a bang, announcing that Grand Theft Auto V is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

According to a tweet by Microsoft, GTA V will arrive on the service on January 3 but it's not been made explicitly clear whether the game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (the service's PC leg) or just Xbox Game Pass.

Regardless, GTA V is one of the most enticing additions to Microsoft's game subscription service, which already boasts over 100 Xbox games, and sparks hope that we could see other Rockstar Games (such as Red Dead Redemption 2) arrive on the service.

Have you seen the news lately? pic.twitter.com/fYxxQI06tDJanuary 3, 2020

Back online

Despite releasing in 2013, GTA V has remained one of the best games out there (we even included in our best games of the decade list).

While the campaign mode is great fun, this success is largely down to GTA Online - the online multiplayer mode of GTA V, which you'll also be able to access on Game Pass.

Rockstar Games regularly updates GTA Online, making it one of the most popular (and enjoyable) online worlds available on console. We would advise getting the squad together and taking full adventure of GTA's ludicrous playground on Xbox One - especially now it's included with the service and the mode is included for free.

Not got Xbox Game Pass yet? Check out the cheapest Xbox Game Pass deals and prices in January 2020.