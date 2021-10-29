Google Pixel 7 has already leaked, and it’s likely to use a Google Tensor 2 chipset

The Google Pixel 6 range has only just gone on sale but already there’s evidence of the Google Pixel 7 being in the works, and there’s even some news about its chipset.

Tech journalist Mishaal Rahman has spotted mention of a ‘GS201’ in some Android code changes, and this is almost certainly the next generation of the Google Tensor chipset – possibly called the Google Tensor 2.

That’s because the original Tensor powering the Pixel 6 range has been linked to the model number GS101. The code doesn’t reveal anything else, and it’s not really surprising that Google would be working on the next generation of this chipset, but it does suggest that the company will stick with Tensor rather than switching back to a Snapdragon chipset.

The next-gen Google Tensor chip, GS201, is in the works (because of course, what'd you expect?): https://t.co/oZtKc9E30ROctober 28, 2021 See more

And given that this reference has been found in official Google code, it’s not something we really need to take with a pinch of salt – though of course anything could happen between now and the Pixel 7’s launch, likely in October 2022.

In smaller Pixel 7 news, 9to5Google has spotted references to the codename ‘Cloudripper’ buried within code for some of the apps that ship with the Pixel 6.

The site believes that this is a codename for a baseboard or developer board that will be used by the Pixel 7 range. So this again doesn’t tell us much, but it is evidence that the Google Pixel 7 range is already in the works.

Opinion: Tensor 2 needs to bring the power

Google Tensor was one of the most exciting aspects of the Pixel 6 range prior to launch, as it’s a completely new chipset and there was lots of speculation about how powerful it would be.

As it turns out, while Tensor is plenty powerful, it’s not a match for the likes of the Snapdragon 888 found in many Android flagships, let alone Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset in the iPhone 13 range.

So for the Google Tensor 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) we’d like to see a real boost given to the performance, so that it’s as exciting in reality as the original Tensor was in our imaginations.

Via NotebookCheck