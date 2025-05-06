Companies are becoming more accepting of robotics in the workplace, survey finds - but for how much longer?
Three in four tech leaders say they trust robotics for essential functions
- QNX report claims robotics market will more than triple by 2030
- Automation and production are the most common applications
- Despite safety improvements, many report having experienced safety issues
New research from QNX claims over three-quarters (77%) of global tech leaders trust robotics for essential workplace functions, and the future of the workplace could soon be more automated.
The report predicts one-fifth of the workforce could be automated via robotics within the next decade, with 71% of organizations already using or planning to adopt robotics soon.
As a result, the global robotics market is projected to grow to $163.9 billion by the end of this decade, up from $51 billion in 2024.
Your job might soon involve more robotics
The report added managers note safety and risk mitigation and reliability and performance as key drivers of trust in robotics, with automation emerging as the most common use case (50%), next to production (46%), support (36%) and high-risk tasks (28%).
However, QNX highlighted varying levels of comfort for executives working alongside robots.
Assembly (77%), material handling (73%) and logistics/delivery (70%) are areas where managers are happy to introduce automation, however fewer are comfortable with robotics in medical procedures (51%), customer service (55%) and maintenance (63%).
Additionally, one in three (32%) say that workplaces are not prepared for robotics, with 29% having already experienced a robotics-related safety incident. Three in five (58%) also expressed security concerns.
"Trust is fragile and can easily be broken if robotics are built and deployed without the necessary foundational software to make them performant, safe, secure and reliable," explained QNX VP of General Embedded Markets Jim Hirsch.
However, despite the hesitation, it's clear there's a hunger for more robotics adoption, with 90% noting advancements in technology and 86% adding that improved safety are driving them forward.
Looking ahead, and with artificial intelligence already teaching us lessons about mixing new technologies with humans, 92% feel that employees need to be involved in discussions surrounding robotics integration.
