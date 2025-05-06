Buffalo Skeleton Hard Disk turns file storage into living, moving art

Want to see your data being read in real-time? This drive delivers it visually

Not just storage, it’s a show - only 50 units available

To mark its 50th anniversary, Buffalo has introduced a special edition external HDD dubbed the Skeleton Hard Disk (HD-SKL). This drive reimagines the company’s 1998 skeleton model and offers a rare peek into a hard drive in action - something even the best SSD options can’t provide.

Through its transparent window, users can watch the magnetic head move as it reads and writes data, enhanced by a companion Windows app called "SeekWizard."

The software allows the drive to perform demonstration seek patterns - such as sequential and random seeks - transforming the HDD into a visual showcase of mechanical data retrieval.

A special edition to bring back memories

Founded in 1975 by Makoto Maki, Buffalo is celebrating its evolution from an audio-focused firm to a major player in PC peripherals. Its original Skeleton Hard Disk, released in 1998, had a 4.3GB capacity and featured a transparent cover.

The 2025 special edition is limited to just 50 units, and while the design nods to nostalgia, the HD-SKL features a high-end aluminum chassis, precisely milled and anodized in matte black, echoing the style of the 3533 yarn drive player Buffalo launched in the late 1970s.

Inside, the HD-SKL offers 4TB of storage and connects via USB 3.2 Gen 1, with backward compatibility down to USB 2.0. It also supports the Micro-B port.

The drive comes preformatted in exFAT for broad operating system support, though USB-C users will need to supply their own adapter.

Weighing around 1.5kg and measuring 126 × 185 × 115 mm, it’s bulkier than today’s sleek portable SSDs - but its appeal is clearly different.

The product is scheduled to ship in June 2025 for at 100,000 yen (about $688) following a lottery-based sale ending May 25.