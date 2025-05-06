Want to literally see how a hard drive works? Then check out Buffalo's very special limited edition Skeleton external HDD
Buffalo celebrates 50 years with an HDD so cool, you’ll forget about SSDs
- Buffalo Skeleton Hard Disk turns file storage into living, moving art
- Want to see your data being read in real-time? This drive delivers it visually
- Not just storage, it’s a show - only 50 units available
To mark its 50th anniversary, Buffalo has introduced a special edition external HDD dubbed the Skeleton Hard Disk (HD-SKL). This drive reimagines the company’s 1998 skeleton model and offers a rare peek into a hard drive in action - something even the best SSD options can’t provide.
Through its transparent window, users can watch the magnetic head move as it reads and writes data, enhanced by a companion Windows app called "SeekWizard."
The software allows the drive to perform demonstration seek patterns - such as sequential and random seeks - transforming the HDD into a visual showcase of mechanical data retrieval.
A special edition to bring back memories
Founded in 1975 by Makoto Maki, Buffalo is celebrating its evolution from an audio-focused firm to a major player in PC peripherals. Its original Skeleton Hard Disk, released in 1998, had a 4.3GB capacity and featured a transparent cover.
The 2025 special edition is limited to just 50 units, and while the design nods to nostalgia, the HD-SKL features a high-end aluminum chassis, precisely milled and anodized in matte black, echoing the style of the 3533 yarn drive player Buffalo launched in the late 1970s.
Inside, the HD-SKL offers 4TB of storage and connects via USB 3.2 Gen 1, with backward compatibility down to USB 2.0. It also supports the Micro-B port.
The drive comes preformatted in exFAT for broad operating system support, though USB-C users will need to supply their own adapter.
Weighing around 1.5kg and measuring 126 × 185 × 115 mm, it’s bulkier than today’s sleek portable SSDs - but its appeal is clearly different.
The product is scheduled to ship in June 2025 for at 100,000 yen (about $688) following a lottery-based sale ending May 25.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
