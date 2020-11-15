We haven't really heard anything about the Google Pixel 6 just yet - that's understandable, given the Google Pixel 5 is still pretty new - and we're probably going to be waiting quite a while until we do hear anything concrete.

That's okay though as it gives Google time to work on its next smartphone. We gave the Pixel 5 four stars out of five, and its budget alternative, the Pixel 4a 5G, only three and a half, so there's definitely progress the company can make.

Until we hear more about the Google Pixel 6, though, we've come up with a wish list of what changes we want to see in the phone. We'll also collect all the information we get ahead of time in this article, so keep checking back from time to time.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Google's next flagship phone

Google's next flagship phone When is it out? Likely towards the end of 2021

Likely towards the end of 2021 How much will it cost? Around $699 / £599 / AU$999

All we know about the Google Pixel 6 price and availability are guesses based on the Pixel 5.

We'd expect the phone to come out towards the end of 2021, based on Google's flagship trends. October is most likely the best bet.

With regards to price, that's a bit harder to guess, because while the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 were more premium offerings, the Pixel 5 is a mid-ranged phone, and we don't know if Google will stick in that price range or return to the top end.

Our guess is the former, though, as the company will likely want to stick with a big change for more than one year to see if it pays off. The Pixel 5 cost $699 / £599 / AU$999 so maybe we could see a similar price again.

Google Pixel 6: what we want to see

While we wait for further Google Pixel 6 leaks, we've pulled together some improvements we're hoping to see from the company for its next smartphone.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

1. A more inspired design

The Google Pixel 5 wasn't the most interesting-looking smartphone in the world - in fact, some would go as far as calling it 'boring' as a standard 'chocolate-bar'-looking handset.

Pixel phones have never been real lookers, but we'd like to see a Pixel 6 that was a little more memorable. Months before the Pixel 5 launch we saw an intriguing render that was as divisive as it was distinct, but it got people talking, which is more than you can say for the Pixel 5.

2. A telephoto camera

Google Pixel phones have made a name for themselves by being great camera phones, but recent devices from the company don't actually have telephoto lenses, meaning all zooming is digital. That's essentially just cropping.

This means zoom pictures tend to have lower resolutions and therefore look grainy, and it stops you zooming in as far using the camera app itself.

We'd like to see Google bring telephoto cameras back to the Pixel line so we can take better zoom shots with the phones.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Compact form factors

The earliest few generations of Google Pixel smartphone were pretty small, so they were easy to use one-handed, fit in pockets well, and felt comfortable in the hand for people with smaller palms.

That hasn't been the case for the brand's 2020 smartphones as much, but we'd love to see a return to smaller devices. The compact phone (or 'small phone') market is severely lacking, and Google could really corner it if it wanted.

4. More processing power

One of the main differences between older Pixel flagships, and the Pixel 5, was the choice to use a mid-range chipset instead of a top-end one. That's a fair decision in theory - not everyone needs top processing power, and most people can make do with middling power.

However, the Pixel 5 didn't have 'middling power' as it was pretty weak. In our benchmark tests it performed poorly, and it didn't always handle gaming well.

We'd like to see Google improve the performance of its phones, whether that's by using better chipsets, or by using mid-range processors with better optimizations.