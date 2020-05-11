Get 54 Square Enix PC games for under $40 in this amazing Steam charity bundle

Square Enix is hosting a charity bundle of games on Steam, comprising 54 titles from its Eidos back catalogue for just $39.24/£28.38. They include the entire Tomb Raider series, minus 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the whole Deus Ex series and the acclaimed Life is Strange. These games arrive in complete editions, with their DLC included.

The deal represents a 95% discount on the usual price of the bundle. All of Square Enix's revenue from this sale will be given to charities across North America and Europe, which will include food banks.

The range of games here is pretty extraordinary, particularly if you've got a '90s PC gaming background. All of the Thief entries are here, and each of the Deus Ex games is worth checking out (minus The Fall, a port of a mobile game). Even if you don't care about the older Deus Ex games, Human Revolution and Mankind Divided are the highlights.

If you're more of a GTA fan, you should check out open world crime thriller Sleeping Dogs, which started life as True Crime: Hong Kong before Square Enix bought the publishing rights. The Just Cause series sort of feels like the same game in each entry, and it's possible you just grabbed the fourth one for free on the Epic Games Store, but they're chaotic, fun open world titles. The third entry is probably the one to play from this bundle.

Dads out there will love the naval battles of Battlestations: Midway and Pacific, too. RTS fans will want to check out Supreme Commander 2 if they haven't already, and Anachronox is a solid cult hit that represents a western take on the JRPG.

Here are the games

It's possible you have a few of these in your Steam library already since the bundle includes many all-time PC gaming classics, but there's no arguing with the value, here. And even if you own some of these, the bundle price will discount accordingly when you go to buy it.