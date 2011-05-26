Sony offers free ID theft protection

Sony has made good on its promise to launch a free ID theft protection scheme for those affected by The Great PSN Hack of 2011.

The company has acquired the services of AllClear ID PLUS and is encouraging to PSN users to sign-on using the protection team's website.

Currently, the offer only extends to PlayStation Network customers in the US, but it can only be a matter of time before a similar scheme is rolled-out to the 77-million affected users worldwide.

No charge

"AllClear ID PLUS is a premium identity protection service that uses advanced technology to deliver alerts to help keep you safe," said Sony in a statement.

"The service also provides identity theft insurance coverage and hands-on help from expert fraud investigators."

"Sony has arranged, at no charge to eligible PlayStation Network and Qriocity account holders, for twelve months of this service to be provided by Debix to those who choose to enroll,"

The gesture might go a little way towards regaining some of the good faith Sony lost following the hack, which saw the personal data of its complete user base compromised.

But it still sounds a little bit like, to quote an old saying, shutting the barn door after the horse has bolted.