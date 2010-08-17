Sony announces 320GB PS3 Move, GT5 date, Virtua Tennis Move

Sony set to release 320GB PS3 and Move bundle soon

Sony has announced a 320GB PS3 Move bundle at GamesCom this week for €347 (£265) and a 160GB PS3 that is set to replace the current 120Gb model.

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe has also finally put a date on one of the most highly anticipated games of this generation, with Gran Turismo 5 set to arrive in UK stores on 3 November later this year.

Sony has also announced plans to release a Move-compatible version of Sega's Virtua Tennis 4, an announcement which is sure to get Sega fanboys everywhere hot under the collar.

Could this prove to be the definitive version of Virtua Tennis that we've hoped for for so long?

Create your own story and in-game characters

Elsewhere, Media Molecule's much-anticipated LittleBigPlanet 2 was shown off at Sony's GamesCom event this evening.

You can see the game's new trailer over on Sony's website, which shows how you can create your own music, cinematics, story, characters, controls and more.

LittleBigPlanet 2 releases on November 16 in the US, while a European date is still to be confirmed.

A beta arrives very soon. Stay tuned for updates on that.