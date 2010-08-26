Plantronics launch 7.1 surround sound headphones

British gamers and fans of portable movie viewing can now purchase Plantronics' 7.1 surround sound headphones.

Plantronics latest £80 cans support Dolby 7.1 headphone tech, which is pretty much designed for those PC gamers that like to game on a laptop, either when travelling away from home or sat in the kitchen late at night to not disturb the spouse.

We've tested these comfortable cans out and can confirm that they work a treat, and are well worth that £80 price tag.

Late-night fragfest-friendly

However, if you are an audiophile that wants a high-end pair of headphones to get the best out of your music, you might well want to consider extending your budget a little.

These babies are not really designed for music listening, anyways, as the name suggests. The Plantronics GameCom 777's lightweight and open-ear design are really designed for those late-night Call of Duty sessions, when you need to hear everything that is going on around you to give you that extra competitive advantage.

The GameCom 777 features 7.1 Dolby headphone tech all squeezed into a plug-and-play USB sound card, which is compatible with both the PC and Mac, delivering a virtual eight-channel audio experience and positional microphone accuracy essential for competitive gaming.

"When it comes to headsets, the gaming community demands extreme audio precision and comfort for continuous wearing," says Stuart Bradshaw, EMEA Marketing Manager for Consumer products at Plantronics.

"We've reunited with Dolby to bring players virtual 7.1 surround sound for a more convincing gaming experience and leveraged our heritage in ergonomic headset design to alleviate discomfort that comes with extended headphone use."

The GameCom 777 headset is compatible with VoIP internet programs such as Skype and Google Voice.