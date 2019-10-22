Best laptop games: 20 games for laptops that won't melt your machine

Once upon a time, the best laptop games would prioritize convenience over visual brilliance, but with the best gaming laptops now sporting the most powerful processors and graphics cards, there are many opportunities to play the best PC games like Far Cry 5 .

You shouldn’t discount some of the best indie games however, which over the last couple years have been beautiful without relying on complicated graphics – note Cuphead . Particularly if you have one of the best laptops , instead of a gaming one. Plus, beloved classics like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic might look dated, but still make for some of the best laptop games courtesy of stellar gameplay and stories (even if, regrettably, that particular game isn’t considered canon anymore).

The best laptop games available today range from tiny indie games you might not have heard of, like Thimbleweed Park , to wildly popular triple-A games along the lines of The Sims 4. Whatever your play style, schedule and hardware, we’re willing to bet there’s something on this list that you’ll enjoy.