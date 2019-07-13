Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream: how to watch the final online from anywhere

Two of the 2019 Cricket World Cup's most exciting teams have made the final - it's all down to England and New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday. And you've come to the right place to find out how to live stream Cricket World Cup final action regardless of where you live.

Although most countries have paid-for TV viewing only (including hosts England) some nations are luckier - for example, Australians can watch on Channel 9, while Pakistan have every match free in the English language on the state-owned PTV.

2019 Cricket World Cup - where and when The 12th Cricket World Cup takes place over 48 matches around 12 grounds of England and Wales - all the way from Chester-le-Street in the North down to Southampton on the South coast - scroll down to the bottom of this page for a full 2019 Cricket World Cup FAQ. It all kicked off on May 30 with the tournament lasting a month-and-a-half. It all culminates with the final at Lord's on Sunday, July 14.

10 of the world's elite cricket-playing countries are competing title of best ODI team on Earth with only one to be left standing by the end on July 14. It's the 12th incarnation of Cricket World Cup and hosts England went into it as pre-tournament favourites but only just squeezed through to the latter stages - thanks largely to some big hitting from the likes of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. From there, Eoin Morgan's men absolutely decimated Australia on Thursday at Edgbaston to reach the final.

The Kiwis had a similar run of bad form in this World Cup with three losses on the bounce. But they overcame that to make - and win - a semi-final against India. Martin Guptill's exhilarating run out turned the match in the Black Caps' favour, but it was yet another lynch-pin innings from captain Kane Williamson that really won the game for New Zealand.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch the final match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch it online with a Cricket World Cup live stream.

How to watch the 2019 Cricket World Cup from outside your country

You don't have to miss a single minute of Cricket World Cup - even if you're abroad and discover that your home broadcaster's online coverage is geo-blocked (we hate it when that happens).

If that happens to you and you're desperate to watch that domestic coverage, there's still a way to get it that doesn't involve putting your security at risk with some dodgy, illegal stream from Reddit. You can simply use a VPN to login back to your country that is broadcasting the actions, and it's really easy to do:

2019 Cricket World Cup fixtures

Sunday July 14

FINAL - Lord's, London (10.30am BST)

England vs New Zealand

How to stream Cricket World Cup 2019 live in the UK for FREE

Yes! Wonderful news - Sky Sports (which has had exclusive coverage of the rest of the tournament) has agreed to let the final be shown on free-to-air television. That means you can watch the on Channel 4 on TV or online or via the All 4 app on mobiles, tablets, games consoles and TV streaming devices. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with the Wolrd cUp final coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand live stream for FREE

As above, so below. Like in the UK, Sky Sports has allowed this national event on to the free airwaves. The lucky channel is Prime TV. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

Live stream the Cricket World Cup in Australia for FREE

The Aussies are one of the only countries around the world that actually have some live cricket from the 2019 World Cup that's free to watch. Both semi-finals and final will be shown in all their glory on Channel 9 and through 9 Now. Paid-for service Fox Sports is showing every match, too. Australians can also live stream Cricket World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to watch the Cricket World Cup: US live stream

Cricket fans in the US rejoice! Cricket broadcaster Statside Willow TV, has got you covered. That also means that subscribers can watch on their mobiles devices, too. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as described above should really do the trick.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports is the official broadcaster on TV in World Cup hopefuls India. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows with Game of Thrones among the ones you can watch.

How to get a FREE Cricket World Cup live stream in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans have really lucked out this year, as the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports is showing every game online for free. It's the same broadcast that is being shown on Sky in the UK, so has all the expected broadcast quality but with English language commentary and analysis. If you're away from Pakistan while the match you want to see is on, then you can use the above VPN method to watch as if you were back in Pakistan. Download the software (taking advantage of ExpressVPN's 30-day money back guarantee), choose a Pakistan-based server and then head to the PTV live streaming website. You can also tune in on Sony Ten to watch.

What is the format of the 2019 Cricket World Cup?

The Cricket World Cup is a ten-team tournament. Each country plays each other in a round-robin format, after which the top four teams qualify for the semi-finals. The two winning semi-finalists then get to face off in the final on Sunday, July 14.

How long do Cricket World Cup matches usually last?

Most 2019 Cricket World Cup matches will start at 10.30am BST and end early evening – around 6.30pm BST. A number of day/night games will start at 1.30pm BST and finish under floodlights at around 9pm BST.

Cricket World Cup matches broadly follow the rules of One Day Internationals, with each side facing 50 overs within a 210-minute time limit. Add in drinks breaks for each side and a 30 to 40 minutes innings break and matches can run up to nine hours in length. Some matches are much shorter however - England’s capitulation to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup saw play wrapped up within four-and-a-half hours, with the Kiwis reaching their 123-run target in just 12 overs.

What teams are competing in this year's Cricket World Cup?

Afghanistan

Having made their maiden World Cup appearance in 2015, Afghanistan aren't likely to be on anybody's list of pre-match favourites.

Australia

The five-time winners suffered a blow with injury ruling out fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, but are boosted by the return of key batsman David Warner after serving a ban for ball tampering.

Bangladesh

With outside odds of 80/1 to win the trophy, Bangladesh will be hoping talismanic batsman Tamim Iqbal continues his excellent ODI record which has seen him clock up over 5,000 runs.

England

The hosts are clear favourites going in to the tournament. Captained by Eoin Morgan, since the last World Cup England have beaten every country competing in the tournament in a one-day series with the exception of Afghanistan.

India

Their recent home ODI defeat to Australia doesn’t bode well, but India will be hoping to repeat their 1983 triumph which saw them win the World Cup on English soil.

New Zealand

Having been sensational throughout the tournament, the Kiwis reached their first ever Cricket World Cup final in 2015, only to fall short at the final hurdle against Australia. A strong top order of Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham should see them in contention again this time.

Pakistan

Having played a recent test series in England, Pakistan come into the tournament well prepared. Tipped by many to at least reach the semis, the tournament’s most unpredictable side stand a good wildcard chance of glory.

South Africa

The Proteas come into the World Cup in fine form having won nine of their last 11 ODI series, however injuries in the run up to key stars like Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Dale Steyn will raise concerns about their chances.

Sri Lanka

A run of just one win in the last 11 games suggest the 1996 winners will struggle in 2019. Much will depend on what form former captain and key batsman Angelo Mathews will be in if they are to get out of their current rut.

West Indies

Like Sri Lanka, the ODI form of the West Indies in recent times has fallen off a cliff. However, the emergence of Shimron Hetmyer and powerful batsman Shai Hope mean there’s some sense of optimism for a decent showing at the World Cup.

What grounds are being used for the Cricket World Cup?

The Oval, London

Established in 1845, the home of Surrey County Cricket Club played host to the first-ever Test match on English soil between England and Australia in 1880.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Home of Nottinghamshire CCC, the 17,500-capacity ground will host five World Cup matches, including England vs Pakistan.

Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Built in 1889, and subsequently bought by WG Grace, the ground has been home to Gloucestershire CCC ever since.

Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

The 17,000-capacity ground will host ICC Cricket World Cup fixtures for the first time in 2019, with five matches taking place at the venue.

The County Ground, Taunton

Three World Cup fixtures will be held at the County Ground Taunton, home of Somerset County Cricket Club.

Old Trafford, Manchester

Lancashire County Cricket Club’s ground has the honour of hosting the most 2019 Cricket World Cup matches with six games set to be played there, including one of the semi-finals.

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire CCC’s ground was the scene of the 1999 semi-final showdown between Australia and South Africa - arguably the greatest Cricket World Cup game of all time.

Headingley, Leeds

Adjoined by Headingley Rugby Stadium, the complex is home to Leeds Rhinos rugby league and Yorkshire Carnegie rugby union clubs as well Yorkshire County Cricket Club. The cricket ground has hosted Test matches since 1899 and has a capacity of 18,350.

Lord's, London

Widely referred to as the Home of Cricket, the iconic north London ground will host the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final.

The Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

English cricket’s most northerly ground is also one of its most picturesque. Home to Durham CCC, the stadium is overlooked by the 14th-century Lumley Castle.

Cardiff Wales Stadium

The single ground in this year’s World Cup that is based outside of England, Glamorgan County Cricket Club’s stadium will host four fixtures during the tournament.