Sony PSP catches fire in child's pocket

A 12-year-old boy from Michigan suffered second-degree burns when his trousers caught fire after his Sony PlayStation Portable exploded in his pocket.

The fire burnt a hole in Harold Clay’s trousers before a teacher managed to get the burning Sony PSP out of his pocket. Police said the games console overheated and exploded, the ClickOnDetroit.com news website reports.

Ironically, the last game little Harold had been playing was called 'Burn Out'.

"It was unbelievable, because [the Sony PSP] wasn't on. It was just in his pocket," the victim's father, Harold Clay, told ClickOnDetroit.com.