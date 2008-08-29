Samsung's 1080i Full HD flash camcorder

Samsung announced its new HMX20C camcorder in Berlin today, which features 1080i Full HD flash recording at 30fps.

The flash-based design, videoing at 1920x 1080i resolution, offers, says Samsung, "quick start-up, great battery life and one of the smallest bodies in the industry", with a swivel hand grip for multiple angles and a wide-aspect 2.7in LCD touchscreen for "editing on the fly".

Analyze your swing

It has a 6.4 megapixel CMOS with image stabilization, and can also take stills up to 8 megapixels through "pixel-rising technology". Also, fast motion 300 frames per second recording for up to 10 seconds is possible, with the ability to slow down the playback afterwards – useful, says Samsung, for analyazing your golf-swing or other things too fast for the human eye to detect.

The HMX20C sports built-in flash memory weighing in at 8GB, and the option of recording onto high-capacity SDHC/MMC+ cards via the card slot should you run out of space.

No release date or price has been specified at IFA, and Samsung's PR couldn't shed any further light on the matter when Techradar asked today. As ever, watch this space.