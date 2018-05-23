Acer updates its Swift 5 lineup with 15-inch version

Acer has updated their Swift 5 lineup of notebooks with the unveiling a 15" version during its 'Next@Acer' keynote event held in New York City.

The laptop still weighs in at under 1kg (2.2lb), and features some sturdy construction from magnesium and aluminium alloys.

The Full-HD IPS touchscreen has an impressive 5.87mm (0.23 inches) bezel, giving it a 87.6% screen-to-body ratio. It also features Acer's Color Intelligence technology, which dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time.

Under the hood you've got support for up to 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of DDR 4 RAM, along with the latest Intel processors. There's also a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI, and SD card reader.

There's also a fingerprint reader to quickly log in using Windows Hello.

Acer hasn't yet revealed pricing or availability information yet, but we'll update this piece accordingly when they do.