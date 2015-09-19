How to download iOS 9 on your iPhone and iPad right now

Apple's iOS 9 update is available to download with exciting new features this week, and the company also set the wheels in motion for iOS 9.1 beta and its new emojis.

The software launched on September 16, giving everyone access to the iPhone and iPad update. iOS 9.1 public beta came out just before this. But company's instructions aren't very comprehensive.

That's why we, not willing to wait for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus release date on September 25, went through the process several times and created this handy how-to guide.

It did take a few attempts to install iOS 9 due to everyone taxing Apple's servers all at once, but the new features outweigh those temporary problems and minor beta bugs of being an early adopter.