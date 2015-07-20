Get better lockscreen notifications using Notific

While Android Lollipop finally offered the ability to respond to messages and notifications from your lockscreen, not all of us have made the jump from Kit-Kat or Jellybean. If you're one of Android those people (don't be upset – I am, too) Notific offers much of the functionality, and is a breeze to implement.

Created by Anand Bibek, Notific provides a really simple way to have any or all of your notifications appear as little pop-ups on top of your lockscreen. Better yet, it allows you to directly respond to them (that is, if those responses normally appear in your notification drawer), dismiss them (and re-lock + turn off your screen again), or go straight to the relevant app. Handily, it only turns on your screen when your phone is out of your pocket, or if it's removed from your pocket within 10 seconds (or any other configurable length of time).

The app comes in both a free and a 'Pro' paid version, with the Pro version offering the ability to create a black- or white-list of apps that can or can't pop-up notifications. Both versions come with several theming and customisation options, to make sure that it will fit with your chosen aesthetic lifestyle.